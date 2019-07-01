ANF arrests Rana Sanaullah

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Initial media reports said that Rana Sanaullah has been taken into custody.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has taken Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah into custody.

He was arrested from near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad.

Rana Sanaullah is accused of having contact with drug suppliers. These drug peddlers were in contact with some banned terrorist outfits. He is also accused of funding the proscribed organisations.

The mobile phones of his security guards were confiscated before his arrest.

PML-N secretary information Azma Bukhari has confirmed his arrest.