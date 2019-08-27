UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Arrests Seven Narcotics Smugglers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 10:04 PM

ANF arrests seven narcotics smugglers

Anti Narcotics Force here Tuesday arrested seven alleged smugglers of narcotics and recovered huge quantity of hashish from their possessions in separate search actions conducted on Motorway Toll Plaza and Manshera, said an official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force here Tuesday arrested seven alleged smugglers of narcotics and recovered huge quantity of hashish from their possessions in separate search actions conducted on Motorway Toll Plaza and Manshera, said an official.

First three search operations conducted near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar wherein the alleged smuggler Nigar was arrested and 300grams hashish besides 300grams opium were recovered from secret cavities of his car.

During checking of hi-ace van en route Peshawar to Rawalpindi, ANF arrested Noor Ashraf of Hangu and Mukaram Shah of Peshawar and recovered 4.

8 kilogram hashish from their procession.

An alleged smuggler Liaqat Afridi has been arrested from a passenger van after 1.2 kilogram hashish was recovered from his procession during third raid of Motorway Toll Plaza.

Meanwhile, ANF Mansehra has also arrested two alleged smugglers from a car carrying 3.6 kilogram hashish near Shah Maqsood Motorway Toll Plaza. The smugglers identified as Khalid and Khan Mohammad residents of Landi Kotal.

Cases have been registered against all the seven smugglers under the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) and investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Peshawar Motorway Car Hangu Mansehra Rawalpindi Van Landi Kotal Afridi All From

Recent Stories

IFJ Urges Iran to Lift Jail, Lash Sentences for 3 ..

28 seconds ago

US Readies Defenses Against Ransomware Attacks on ..

30 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister fears mass genocide of Muslim p ..

32 seconds ago

Israel's Actions in Mideast May Have Large-Scale M ..

33 seconds ago

Dutch company to invest $2.8 billion in Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Gen Xu Qiliang conveys reaffirmation of China's fu ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.