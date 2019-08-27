ANF arrests seven narcotics smugglers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force here Tuesday arrested seven alleged smugglers of narcotics and recovered huge quantity of hashish from their possessions in separate search actions conducted on Motorway Toll Plaza and Manshera, said an official.

First three search operations conducted near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar wherein the alleged smuggler Nigar was arrested and 300grams hashish besides 300grams opium were recovered from secret cavities of his car.

During checking of hi-ace van en route Peshawar to Rawalpindi, ANF arrested Noor Ashraf of Hangu and Mukaram Shah of Peshawar and recovered 4.

8 kilogram hashish from their procession.

An alleged smuggler Liaqat Afridi has been arrested from a passenger van after 1.2 kilogram hashish was recovered from his procession during third raid of Motorway Toll Plaza.

Meanwhile, ANF Mansehra has also arrested two alleged smugglers from a car carrying 3.6 kilogram hashish near Shah Maqsood Motorway Toll Plaza. The smugglers identified as Khalid and Khan Mohammad residents of Landi Kotal.

Cases have been registered against all the seven smugglers under the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) and investigations are underway.