ANF Arrests Three Drug Dealers Including Woman With 1.5 Kg Heroin
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to arrest three drug dealers including a woman and recovered 1.5 kg heroin, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that ANF in an operation succeeded in busting a gang by arresting three drug dealers including a ringleader and a woman allegedly involved in supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.
The drug dealers under the guise of human rights activities, working under an NGO were supplying drugs to the students in the Landhi area. The accused during the investigation revealed that they were involved in supplying drugs to the students of universities and hostels in Karachi.
The group used to supply drugs to students in Karachi, Hyderabad, and its adjoining areas through women.
The spokesman informed that acting on a tip-off, a drug carrier woman was arrested with drugs when she reached Karachi from Tando Adam.
On the pointation of the arrested accused, other accomplices were also arrested.
ANF recovered 400 grams heroin from the possession of a woman and 500 grams heroin from the possession of another group member.
After a preliminary investigation, the ringleader was also arrested along with illegal weapons and drugs. A total 1.5 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.
Various press cards, press monograms, fake number plates, and other items were also recovered during a search of the vehicle. The arrested accused revealed that they were working as an organized gang and also supplying drugs in Hyderabad.
The spokesman informed that raids were being conducted to arrest other members of the group.
He said ANF is committed to making educational institutions drug-free and all-out efforts were being made to net drug smugglers and those supplying drugs to students of different educational institutions.
Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are under process.
