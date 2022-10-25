ANF arrests three drug peddlers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Tuesday recovered 780 grams of Ice and 84 kg of hashish after arresting three drug peddlers in two different operations.

According to an ANF spokesperson, ice was recovered from Saifullah, a resident of Sialkot, at Lahore International Airport.

He was proceeding to Jeddah by flight number PA-472.

In another operation, he said the force arrested two suspects namely Khair Muhammad from Jhang and Imran from Quetta, near Highway Gadani and Lasbela, and recovered hashish from their car.

He said the accused had been booked under the Anti-Narcotics Act and an investigation was underway.