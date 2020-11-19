ANF arrests three drug peddlers in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) team arrested three drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of drug from their possession on Thursday.

According to official source, ANF team during search of a passenger- Mazhar Saleem at Faisalabad international airport recovered 1.

2 kg hash concealed in hidden pockets of a bag.

In a second hit, ANF team arrested two narcotics suppliers identified as Muhammad Akram and Amir Shahzad from Marzipura Chowk andrecovered 4.8 kg hash from them.

Separate cases had been registered against all accused.