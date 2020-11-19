UrduPoint.com
ANF Arrests Three Drug Peddlers In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 04:01 PM

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) team arrested three drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of drug from their possession on Thursday

According to official source, ANF team during search of a passenger- Mazhar Saleem at Faisalabad international airport recovered 1.

2 kg hash concealed in hidden pockets of a bag.

In a second hit, ANF team arrested two narcotics suppliers identified as Muhammad Akram and Amir Shahzad from Marzipura Chowk andrecovered 4.8 kg hash from them.

Separate cases had been registered against all accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

