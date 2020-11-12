ANF arrests three drug peddlers, recovers huge quantity of narcotics

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested three drug peddlers in separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested three drug peddlers in separate actions.

According to a news release on Thursday, the ANF Police Station Clifton on a tip off intercepted a parcel at a courier company office and recovered 800 grams of opium concealed tactfully in a thermos. The parcel was being sent to Holland. Raids were being carried out to apprehend the involved accused.

The ANF Police Station Clifton intercepted a suspicious motorbike in Baloch Colony and arrested two namely Abdul Baqi s/o Abdul Manan and Attaullah s/o Muhammad Akram after recovery of 7 kg hashish from their possession.

The ANF Police Station Clifton foiled a smuggling bid of 2550 kg of Methamphetamine and arrested Ghulam Hussain s/o Wali Muhammad from near Karachi Airport. The arrested was attempting to smuggle the drugs to Qatar.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.