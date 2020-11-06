ANF arrests three, recovers 128 kg hashish in separate actions

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested three drug peddlers and seized 128 kg of hashish in two separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested three drug peddlers and seized 128 kg of hashish in two separate actions.

According to a news release, the ANF Clifton Police Station officials foiled a smuggling bid of 42 kg of fine quality hashish from Chaman to Karachi and arrested two accused who were carrying the drugs in two trailers.

The arrested were identified as Imdad Hussain s/o Asadullah and Parwar Shah s/o Saman Shah.

In another action, the ANF Hyderabad Police Station team intercepted a suspicious vehicle near Ayub Hotel National Highway and during checking recovered 86 kg of hashish and arrested Tariq Ahmed s/o Muhammad Ilyas. The arrested was a member of inter-provincial drug smuggling racket.

The cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.