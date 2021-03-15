ANF arrests three, recovers huge quantity of drugs in karachi

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested three drug peddlers from the city and seized huge quantity of drugs in different actions

The ANF Police Station (PS) Korangi in a raid conducted on a tip off in Landhi area nabbed two accused identified as Bilal s/o Muhammad Ayaz and Syed Azizullah s/o Ghulam Rasool and recovered 72kg hashish from their possession.

ANF Gulshan PS arrested a member of an inter-provincial drug racket identified as Ziaullah s/o Attaullah from near Al-Asif Square Sohrab Goth and recovered 3kg hashish.

The ANF Clifton PS intercepted two parcels at the offices of courier companies and recovered 1400 grams of fine quality heroin and 970 grams of Ice which were tactfully concealed in cartons and ladies shoes respectively. The parcels were being sent to UK.

Cases had been registered against arrested and involved accused while further investigations were underway.