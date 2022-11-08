UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests Three With 22 Kg Narcotics In Four Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ANF arrests three with 22 kg narcotics in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday seized over 22 kg of narcotics in four operations conducted in different areas and arrested three accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar managed to recover 89 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger, going to Bahrain via flight no GF-785.

In another operation at Bacha Khan International, ANF also seized 60 heroin-filled capsules from a passenger, a resident of Lower Dir who was going to Sharjah, via flight no PA-612.

The spokesman said that the ANF and Punjab Rangers in a joint operation near Wagah recovered two kg heroin from the possession of a drug pusher, resident of Lahore.

In fourth operation, ANF and FC in a joint operation seized 20 kg charras from a Khyber area.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said, adding that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.

