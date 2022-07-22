ANF Arrests Two Accused; Recovers 10 Kg Heroin
Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 06:55 PM
Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday conducted an operation and managed to recover 10 kg heroin
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday conducted an operation and managed to recover 10 kg heroin.
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near Chakri Interchange and recovered 10 kg heroin concealed in secret cavities of a car.
ANF also arrested two accused namely Ashraq Ali and Syed Gul resident of Peshawar.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.