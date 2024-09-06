Open Menu

ANF Arrests Two Drug Dealers With 2 Kg Ice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ANF arrests two drug dealers with 2 kg Ice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations in Quetta managed to arrest two drug dealers with 2 kg Ice and 40 intoxicated tablets.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in a raid, ANF arrested a drug dealer, a resident of Pashin with 2 kg Ice from a hotel near a university.

The second suspect, a resident of Pashin, was also arrested with 40 intoxicated tablets from a residential area adjacent to a university.

During the investigation, both suspects confessed to selling drugs to university students.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

The spokesman said that an operation was launched across the country to net drug dealers supplying drugs in educational institutions.

The cooperation of the nation is indispensable to make educational institutions safe and drug free.

Related Topics

Quetta Drugs Hotel From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

1 hour ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

3 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

3 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

4 hours ago
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

23 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

24 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan