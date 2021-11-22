ANF arrests two drug paddlers

Anti Narcotic Force Rawalpindi conducted two separate operations at Islamabad International Airport and arrested two persons involved in drug smuggling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotic Force Rawalpindi conducted two separate operations at Islamabad International Airport and arrested two persons involved in drug smuggling.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the force-sized 2.452 kg cocaine from the trolley bag of Muhammad Fawad, a resident of Swabi who was coming to Pakistan from Turkey via Doha.

The seized cocaine was expertly hidden in the ladies' purse and the bottom of the trolley, said a news release.

In the second operation, a Nigerian national was detained at Islamabad International Airport on suspicion, during interrogation, the accused confessed to having drug-filled capsules in his stomach.

The accused was shifted to the hospital and drug-filled capsules were recovered from his stomach.

Both the operations were carried out on a tip-off from ANF intelligence.

The investigation has been started after registering cases against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.