ANF arrests two drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two different operations has recovered heroin, ice and arrested two drug peddlers.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the force from Islamabad International recovered 1.

194 kg heroin and 442 gm and arrested the accused.

In another operation, at Bacha Khan international airport Peshawar the force recovered 2 kg 40 grams of ice and arrested a drug peddler.

The cases have been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the accused and the investigation was started.