ANF arrests two drug peddlers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-narcotics force Punjab claimed on Friday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession.

During separate raids, the ANF team arrested Naveed Ahmed and Aim Mahmood and recovered 2.3 kg hashishand 3.6 kg opium from them, respectively.

Cases have been registered against the accused.