ANF Arrests Two Drug Peddlers For Supplying Narcotics To Students

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 09:43 PM

ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcotics to students

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted in Gilgit have arrested two accused allegedly involved in supplying narcotics to students of educational institutions and recovered 1084 grams charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted in Gilgit have arrested two accused allegedly involved in supplying narcotics to students of educational institutions and recovered 1084 grams charras.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid in Gilgit and held an accused namely Syed Akbar Hussain for possessing 78 grams charras whilein another raid, ANF netted Gul Sher, a drug peddler and recovered nearly 1006 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are in progress.

