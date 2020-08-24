UrduPoint.com
ANF Arrests Two Drug Peddlers, Recovers 11 Kgs Marijuana

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 02:57 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Clifton on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 11 kg marijuana from their possession.

According to an official, the ANF arrested Asif s/o Ashraf in a raid conducted in DHA Phase-IV and recovered 10kgs marijuana from his possession.

The accused was also nominated in another case in the same police station.

The ANF on pointation of Asif, also conducted another raid on a house in Chanesar Goth, Mehmoodabad and arrested Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Saeed and recovered 1kg marijuana.

Cases have been registered against both arrested and further investigations were underway.

