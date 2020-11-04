ANF arrests two including a woman drug peddler, recovers hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh, Police Station Hyderabad on Wednesday arrested two including a woman drug peddler and recovered 9 kg hashish from their possession.

According to a news release, the ANF officials acting on a tip off arrested Hafeezullah s/o Muhammad Murad and Arbali w/o Ali Haider and recovered 9 kg hashish from their possession at Badin bus stop Hyderabad.

A case has been registered against both arrested and further investigations are underway.