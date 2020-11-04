UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Arrests Two Including A Woman Drug Peddler, Recovers Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

ANF arrests two including a woman drug peddler, recovers hashish

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh, Police Station Hyderabad on Wednesday arrested two including a woman drug peddler and recovered 9 kg hashish from their possession.

According to a news release, the ANF officials acting on a tip off arrested Hafeezullah s/o Muhammad Murad and Arbali w/o Ali Haider and recovered 9 kg hashish from their possession at Badin bus stop Hyderabad.

A case has been registered against both arrested and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Station Hyderabad Badin Ali Haider Women From

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, ..

9 minutes ago

Farmers will gather again to protest for their rig ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria S ..

21 minutes ago

Mina Rashid bags &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

36 minutes ago

TV anchor Arnab Goswami says he has been beaten by ..

52 minutes ago

People of Determination design, develop wheel choc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.