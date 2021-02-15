UrduPoint.com
ANF Arrests Two Members Of Interprovincial Drug Cartel, Recovers Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

ANF arrests two members of interprovincial drug cartel, recovers huge quantity of drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested two members of an interprovincial drug racket and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession in Sukkur while in another raid recovered Ice from a parcel booked for abroad in Karachi.

According to an official, the ANF Police Station (PS) Sukkur recovered 323 kg hashish and 6 kg opium from a truck at Shikarpur Road.

The ANF team arrested two accused identified as Abdul Qadeer s/o Munir Ahmed and Asadullah s/o Lutfullah who were members of an interprovincial drug cartel and were attempting to smuggle the seized narcotics.

In another action ANF Clifton PS intercepted a parcel at a private courier company office and recovered 850 grams of Ice tactfully concealed in a fruit basket.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

