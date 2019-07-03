ANF arrests two more drug peddlers from Faisalabad

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) In another big operation, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested two more drug peddlers from Faisalabad.

The arrested persons are being interrogated.

The accused have made important revelations during investigation.

Media reports said that the heroin recovered from Rana Sanaullah is also said to be having connection with the network.

The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on Monday for investigation.

He was arrested near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting.

Rana Sanaullah is accused of having links with drug sellers. The drug dealers are linked to banned organizations.

Rana Sanaullah is also accused of funding the proscribed organizations.

Members of proscribed organization also used to travel with PML-N leader.

A joint investigation team of ANF would interrogate Rana Sanaullah.

Rana Sanaullah along with five other accused were shifted to the Camp Jail after issuance of their 14-day judicial remand by the judicial magistrate in a narcotics case.

Rana Sanaullah would be given B-class facilities, Camp Jail Lahore officials.

The jail officials said B-class facilities included a newspaper, television, bed, table and chair, besides some other items.

The ANF officials produced Rana Sanaullah along with accused Akram, Amir, Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Khan and Imran Farooq before Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Waqas in district courts on Tuesday.

The court sent them to jail on 14-day judicial remand.