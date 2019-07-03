UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Arrests Two More Drug Peddlers From Faisalabad

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 second ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:02 PM

ANF arrests two more drug peddlers from Faisalabad

The heroin recovered from Rana Sanaullah is also said to be having connection with the network.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) In another big operation, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested two more drug peddlers from Faisalabad.

The arrested persons are being interrogated.

The accused have made important revelations during investigation.

Media reports said that the heroin recovered from Rana Sanaullah is also said to be having connection with the network.

The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on Monday for investigation.

He was arrested near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting.

Rana Sanaullah is accused of having links with drug sellers. The drug dealers are linked to banned organizations.

Rana Sanaullah is also accused of funding the proscribed organizations.

Members of proscribed organization also used to travel with PML-N leader.

A joint investigation team of ANF would interrogate Rana Sanaullah.

Rana Sanaullah along with five other accused were shifted to the Camp Jail after issuance of their 14-day judicial remand by the judicial magistrate in a narcotics case.

Rana Sanaullah would be given B-class facilities, Camp Jail Lahore officials.

The jail officials said B-class facilities included a newspaper, television, bed, table and chair, besides some other items.

The ANF officials produced Rana Sanaullah along with accused Akram, Amir, Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Khan and Imran Farooq before Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Waqas in district courts on Tuesday.

The court sent them to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Rana SanaUllah Imran Farooq TV From Court

Recent Stories

South Korean general sacked for failing to detect ..

36 minutes ago

Tennis:Wimbledon results on Wednesday

36 minutes ago

Partnership to help address climate related challe ..

36 minutes ago

Police issue performance report of last month

39 minutes ago

Sukkur MC`s budget session on July 4

39 minutes ago

Unhappy birthday: Hundreds fall sick at Imelda Mar ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.