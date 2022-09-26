ANF arrests two, recovers drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested two accused and recovered opium from their possession in Hyderabad.

According to ANF Sindh spokesman on Monday, the ANF Police Station Hyderabad arrested two suspects identified as Babar Ali and Aijaz from near Ayub Hotel, Hyderabad. The ANF recovered 3kg opium from their possession.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused.