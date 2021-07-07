ANF arrests two, recovers huge quantity of drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Wednesday claimed arresting two of an inter-provincial drug cartel and recovery of huge quantity drugs in separate actions.

ANF Police Station Hyderabad intercepted a suspicious vehicle near Giddu Chowk and during its checking recovered 33 kg hashish and arrested Faiz Muhammad and Abdul Rasheed of an inter-provincial drug racket, said a news release.

ANF PS Clifton raided a courier company office and recovered 1.500 kg heroin from a parcel booked for UK. The drugs were tactfully concealed in thread rolls.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.