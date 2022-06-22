ANF arrests two, recovers huge quantity of drugs in different operations

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of drugs in separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of drugs in separate actions.

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh, the Police Station Clifton recovered 2.200kg heroin from Karachi airport, which was placed in a parcel booked for Kyrgyzstan, hidden inside clothes.

In another action, ANF PS Clifton in a joint operation with Pakistan Navy in Mubarak village recovered 5038kg hashish dumped in bushes.

The seized hashish was said to be smuggled abroad.

The ANF PS Korangi intercepted a suspicious motorcyclist near Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth, and recovered 2.

400kg hashish from his possession.

Arrested identified as Munsif Khan was a member of an inter-provincial drug racket.

In another action ANF arrested a passenger flying to Dubai at Karachi airport and recovered 680 grams of ice from his possession.

ANF PS Gulshan Iqbal intercepted a vehicle near Al-Asif Square Sohrab Goth and recovered 42kg hashish and arrested Muhammad Ismail, a member of an inter-provincial drug cartel.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.