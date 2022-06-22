UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests Two, Recovers Huge Quantity Of Drugs In Different Operations

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 10:51 PM

ANF arrests two, recovers huge quantity of drugs in different operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of drugs in separate actions.

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh, the Police Station Clifton recovered 2.200kg heroin from Karachi airport, which was placed in a parcel booked for Kyrgyzstan, hidden inside clothes.

In another action, ANF PS Clifton in a joint operation with Pakistan Navy in Mubarak village recovered 5038kg hashish dumped in bushes.

The seized hashish was said to be smuggled abroad.

The ANF PS Korangi intercepted a suspicious motorcyclist near Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth, and recovered 2.

400kg hashish from his possession.

Arrested identified as Munsif Khan was a member of an inter-provincial drug racket.

In another action ANF arrested a passenger flying to Dubai at Karachi airport and recovered 680 grams of ice from his possession.

ANF PS Gulshan Iqbal intercepted a vehicle near Al-Asif Square Sohrab Goth and recovered 42kg hashish and arrested Muhammad Ismail, a member of an inter-provincial drug cartel.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.

