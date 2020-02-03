ANF arrests two, seizes 34 kgs marijuana

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Hyderabad Police Station on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 34 kgs marijuana from their possession.

According to police official, ANF Hyderabad Police Station team intercepted a suspicious motorbike at Palari Hotel located near Dawood Gate and recovered 34 kgs marijuana from two namely Shahnawaz son of Muhammad Ismail and Gul Khan son of Muhammad Umar.

A case has been registered and further probe was underway.