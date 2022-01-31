ANF arrests two, seizes huge quantity of drugs in separate actions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs in separate actions

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh, the ANF Clifton Police Station and Sindh Rangers in action conducted near Baqai Medical College, Malir arrested two peddlers identified as Ajmal Khan and Zareef Khan and recovered 7.

5kg heroin, 3.300kg hashish and 1kg ice from their possession.

In another action ANF's Korangi Police Station intercepted a parcel booked for Australia at a courier company's office and recovered 14.640kg suspicious material concealed tactfully in ladies clothes.

Cases have been registered and further investigations initiated.