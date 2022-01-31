UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests Two, Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs In Separate Actions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 09:03 PM

ANF arrests two, seizes huge quantity of drugs in separate actions

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs in separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs in separate actions.

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh, the ANF Clifton Police Station and Sindh Rangers in action conducted near Baqai Medical College, Malir arrested two peddlers identified as Ajmal Khan and Zareef Khan and recovered 7.

5kg heroin, 3.300kg hashish and 1kg ice from their possession.

In another action ANF's Korangi Police Station intercepted a parcel booked for Australia at a courier company's office and recovered 14.640kg suspicious material concealed tactfully in ladies clothes.

Cases have been registered and further investigations initiated.

Related Topics

Sindh Rangers Australia Police Station Drugs Company Korangi Malir From

Recent Stories

Bangladesh police officers get death sentence over ..

Bangladesh police officers get death sentence over army major murder

19 seconds ago
 Amnesty slams five years of EU-Libya migrant deal

Amnesty slams five years of EU-Libya migrant deal

20 seconds ago
 WCLA DG visits historic places in Bhera

WCLA DG visits historic places in Bhera

22 seconds ago
 PM's aide reviews facilities for passengers at Bac ..

PM's aide reviews facilities for passengers at Bach Khan Int'l Airport

25 seconds ago
 World Hijab Day to be celebrated tomorrow to stres ..

World Hijab Day to be celebrated tomorrow to stress its significance, muslim wom ..

6 minutes ago
 16 drug peddlers arrested, 11 kg drugs recovered d ..

16 drug peddlers arrested, 11 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>