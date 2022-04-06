ANF arrests two, seizes huge quantity of drugs in different actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested two accused and seized huge quantity of narcotics in separate operations.

According to spokesman for ANF Sindh on Wednesday, ANF Police Station Korangi averted the smuggling bid of 40kg fine quality heroin to UK at Port Qasim.

In another action ANF Korangi Police Station, raided offices of private courier companies and seized 33.05 kg suspicious material booked via parcel for Australia and Japan. The suspicious material was tactfully concealed in cartons and bedsheets.

ANF PS Gulshan Iqbal along with Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested a suspect from Sohrab Goth area identified as Nadir s/o Ghulam Qadir and seized 13kg Ice and 4.5kg heroin. Arrested was the member of an inter-provincial drug cartel.

The ANF PS Hyderabad intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Hala Naka and recovered 17kg hashish from the vehicle. Accused identified as Ghulam Asghar, an important member of an inter-provincial drug racket, was also arrested.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.