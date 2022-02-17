UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests Two Smugglers, Narcotics Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022

ANF arrests two smugglers, narcotics seized

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar on Thursday arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 15 kg hashish and 3 kg of opium from a car near Motorway toll plaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar on Thursday arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 15 kg hashish and 3 kg of opium from a car near Motorway toll plaza.

The narcotics was tactfully concealed in a secret cavity of the car and was being smuggled from Peshawar to Lahore.

Cases have been registered against arrested smugglers and further investigation is in progress.

>