ANF Arrests Wanted Accused, His Accomplice, Recovers Drugs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Korangi on Wednesday apprehended a wanted accused Zain Yar Khan from Liaquatabad area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Korangi on Wednesday apprehended a wanted accused Zain Yar Khan from Liaquatabad area.

Accused Zain had booked a parcel carrying 3.100 kg heroin for Ontario Canada, which was intercepted by the ANF at courier service office on Monday, said a news release.

On pointation of arrested accused, the ANF arrested his accomplice Syed Muhammad Abbas s/o Shams-ul-Hassan and recovered 1.500 kg heroin from his possession. The recovered drug was concealed in ladies' handbags which was to be smuggled abroad.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

