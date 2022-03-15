ANF, ASF recover 1330kg heroin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) conducted a joint operation at the Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1330kg of heroin from a passenger.

According to Spokesperson ANF Headquarters Rawalpindi, the heroin was recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger named Muhammad Adil, who was a resident of Swabi.

The 1,330kg of heroin was expertly hidden in a trolley bag of the accused who was on his way to Sharjah via flight number ER703.

A case has been registered against him under the Anti-Narcotics act and further investigation was underway.