ANF, ASF Recovers 1.850kg

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi and Airports Security Force (ASF) on Thursday arrested a passenger trying to smuggle 1.850 kg heroine at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday.

Adil Khan, a resident of Kohat, who was departing from Islamabad to Riyadh via PIA flight number PK 9753, was carrying 1.850kg of heroin hidden in the cutting board, an official informed.

The accused was taken into custody a case has been registered againstunder the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Further investigation was underway.

