ANF Balochistan Recovers 158 Kg Drugs

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Anti Narcotics Force Balochistan has recovered 158 Kg Drugs and 23067 Ltrs Hydrochloric Acid during a span of last one week

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force Balochistan has recovered 158 Kg Drugs and 23067 Ltrs Hydrochloric Acid during a span of last one week.

A handout issued on Tuesday said that ANF Balochistan seized drugs, arrested one person involved in smuggling and impounded a vehicle during four different operations carried out in different parts of the province.

The seized drugs comprised Opium and Hydrochloric Acid.

