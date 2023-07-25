ANF Balochistan recovers 158 kg drugs

Anti Narcotics Force Balochistan has recovered 158 Kg Drugs and 23067 Ltrs Hydrochloric Acid during a span of last one week

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force Balochistan has recovered 158 Kg Drugs and 23067 Ltrs Hydrochloric Acid during a span of last one week.

A handout issued on Tuesday said that ANF Balochistan seized drugs, arrested one person involved in smuggling and impounded a vehicle during four different operations carried out in different parts of the province.

The seized drugs comprised Opium and Hydrochloric Acid.