ANF Balochistan Seizes 1088 Kg Narcotics In Operation

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:33 PM

ANF Balochistan seizes 1088 kg narcotics in operation

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan on Monday carried out a successful intelligence based operation near Pak-Iran Boarder area of Talaab, Tehsil Taftan, District Chagai

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan on Monday carried out a successful intelligence based operation near Pak-Iran Boarder area of Talaab, Tehsil Taftan, District Chagai.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Dalbandin recovered 1088 kg drugs worth US$75,626,000 in international market.

As per details, 848 kg opium, 84 kg charras, 71 kg Ice, 53 kg morphine and 32 kg hashish were recovered which were stored for handing over to some other narcotics gang.

He said a case had been registered at ANF Dalbandin Police Station under Act 1997 while further investigation was underway.

