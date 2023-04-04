Close
ANF Balochistan Seizes 1091.35 Kg Drugs

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ANF Balochistan seizes 1091.35 kg drugs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force Balochistan has recovered 1091.35 Kg Drugs in five operations while arrested three persons including a foreigner involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle.

The seizure was made during the last one week, a handout issued by the ANF said on Tuesday.

The seized drugs comprised 57.35 Kg opium and, 1034 Kg hashish.

"All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process," it further added.

