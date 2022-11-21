UrduPoint.com

ANF Balochistan Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs, Arrests Five

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ANF Balochistan seizes huge cache of drugs, arrests five

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :ANF Balochistan recovered 422 Kg of drugs and 3,936 liters of Hydrochloric Acid in 8 operations and arrested 5 persons including one foreigner on drug smuggling charges.

The seized drugs comprised 10 Kg of opium, 65 Kg of Heroin, 268 Kg of Hashish, 79 Kg of crystal methamphetamine (Ice drug) and 3,936 liters HCL, a handout issued by the ANF said on Monday.

Related Topics

Balochistan Drugs Hallmark Company Limited

Recent Stories

PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

37 seconds ago
 New army chief's appointment process starts today: ..

New army chief's appointment process starts today: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

4 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

4 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

5 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.