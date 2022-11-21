ANF Balochistan seizes huge cache of drugs, arrests five

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :ANF Balochistan recovered 422 Kg of drugs and 3,936 liters of Hydrochloric Acid in 8 operations and arrested 5 persons including one foreigner on drug smuggling charges.

The seized drugs comprised 10 Kg of opium, 65 Kg of Heroin, 268 Kg of Hashish, 79 Kg of crystal methamphetamine (Ice drug) and 3,936 liters HCL, a handout issued by the ANF said on Monday.