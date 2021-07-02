UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Burns 24 Tonnes Of Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:25 PM

ANF burns 24 tonnes of drugs

Regional Directorate Anti-Narcotics Force in coordination with Excise, taxation and Narcotics department and Pakistan Railways had torched 42 tonnes of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Directorate Anti-Narcotics Force in coordination with Excise, taxation and Narcotics department and Pakistan Railways had torched 42 tonnes of drugs.

Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani, Director General ANF Major General Arif Malik and Regional Director Brig Aqib Nazir Chaudhry had also attended the event.

A total of 42 tonnes of drugs included 576 kg of recovered drugs by Pakistan railways and Excise departments had been torched while 275 bottles of wine were also destroyed in Quetta, said a news release.

"We will continue to work against drugs till our goal of achieving drugs free society is achieved" Akbar Durrani said.

He vowed to keep working to create awareness and treat anti-drug campaign as a national cause.

The secretary reinforced the fact that every member of the society has to play the role in order to eliminate the menace of drugs.

Participants of the events had paid tribute to the officials of Anti-Narcotics Force who laid their lives in the line of duty. "Their sacrifices will not go to waste" Akbar Durrani said.

A large number of civil society members, NGOs, students and people from all segments of the society participated in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Drugs Civil Society Event All From

Recent Stories

Huawei AppGallery now offers Angry Birds 2 - the t ..

10 minutes ago

Sindh govt approves 367 deceased quota jobs

50 seconds ago

Kashmir webinar proposes Ex Norwegian PM as specia ..

53 seconds ago

Four Political Forces Challenge Results of Armenia ..

54 seconds ago

Repatriation of Europeans Held in Syrian Camps 'Ob ..

6 minutes ago

EU Says Received Nearly 480Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Do ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.