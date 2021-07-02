ANF burns 24 tonnes of drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

Regional Directorate Anti-Narcotics Force in coordination with Excise, taxation and Narcotics department and Pakistan Railways had torched 42 tonnes of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Directorate Anti-Narcotics Force in coordination with Excise, taxation and Narcotics department and Pakistan Railways had torched 42 tonnes of drugs.

Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani, Director General ANF Major General Arif Malik and Regional Director Brig Aqib Nazir Chaudhry had also attended the event.

A total of 42 tonnes of drugs included 576 kg of recovered drugs by Pakistan railways and Excise departments had been torched while 275 bottles of wine were also destroyed in Quetta, said a news release.

"We will continue to work against drugs till our goal of achieving drugs free society is achieved" Akbar Durrani said.

He vowed to keep working to create awareness and treat anti-drug campaign as a national cause.

The secretary reinforced the fact that every member of the society has to play the role in order to eliminate the menace of drugs.

Participants of the events had paid tribute to the officials of Anti-Narcotics Force who laid their lives in the line of duty. "Their sacrifices will not go to waste" Akbar Durrani said.

A large number of civil society members, NGOs, students and people from all segments of the society participated in the ceremony.