ANF bust Intl drug trafficking gang; arrests three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a successful operation managed to bust an international drug trafficking gang and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation against the drug smugglers involved in cross-border drug trafficking from Punjab through drones, three accused were netted. The operation was conducted near the international border of Punjab.

A successful action was taken against the international drug trafficking gang involved in drug smuggling through quad copters.

During the operation, three important members of the gang involved in drug trafficking were arrested.

Accused Mohammad Munir and Adeel Ahmed are involved in drug trafficking at the international level.

The accused were arrested with 13 kg heroin and 8 quad copters. During the investigation, the accused revealed that they were working as an organized gang with international links.

They also admitted to make money transactions through third countries. The seized quad copters/drones were equipped with advanced technology. Impounded quad copters could fly up to 15 km with auto-return feature, the spokesman said.

ANF is committed to international cooperation to tackle the networks involved in drug smuggling, he added.