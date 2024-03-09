ANF Bust Intl Drug Trafficking Gang; Arrests Three Accused
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a successful operation managed to bust an international drug trafficking gang and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that in an operation against the drug smugglers involved in cross-border drug trafficking from Punjab through drones, three accused were netted. The operation was conducted near the international border of Punjab.
A successful action was taken against the international drug trafficking gang involved in drug smuggling through quad copters.
During the operation, three important members of the gang involved in drug trafficking were arrested.
Accused Mohammad Munir and Adeel Ahmed are involved in drug trafficking at the international level.
The accused were arrested with 13 kg heroin and 8 quad copters. During the investigation, the accused revealed that they were working as an organized gang with international links.
They also admitted to make money transactions through third countries. The seized quad copters/drones were equipped with advanced technology. Impounded quad copters could fly up to 15 km with auto-return feature, the spokesman said.
ANF is committed to international cooperation to tackle the networks involved in drug smuggling, he added.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM meets President Zardari, congratulates on election2 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 182 connections of defaulters2 minutes ago
-
Nisar Khuhro congratulates Asif Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
PPP Punjab celebrates President Zardari's victory2 minutes ago
-
UGI ceremony on International Women's Day12 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs District Peace Committee meeting21 minutes ago
-
Renewed focus on Kashmir freedom struggle urged, as Ayub Thakur remembered on his 20th death anniver ..22 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 11.03m from 613 defaulters in 24 hours22 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti expresses gratitude to Balochistan MPAs over casting votes to Asif Zardari22 minutes ago
-
PLF felicitates Asif Ali Zardari, PPP leadership22 minutes ago
-
Degrees Cconferred upon 590 grdauates during convocation of Isra University in a recent convocation22 minutes ago
-
KP Govt notified office timings for Ramazan22 minutes ago