ANF Busts 14 Traffickers, Recovers 133 Kg Drugs During Crackdown
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 10:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) during 16 different major operations on Saturday arrested 14 accused and recovered more than 133 kilogram of drugs.
According to the private news channel, the ANF team recovered drugs from 5 parcels sent to United Kingdom (UK) from the courier office in Rawalpindi and arrested 2 suspects.
According to the details given by the ANF officials, during separate operations, the ANF seized 54 kilogram hashish near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza, 20 kilograms of hashish from the accused in Muzaffargarh, 18 kilograms of hashish near Muhammad Zai village in Kohat, 12 kilograms of hashish and 4 kilograms of ice from Malsham in Hub, and 10 kilograms of hashish from the accused near Burhan Interchange Attock.
In another operation 4 kilogram heroin and 1 kilogram ice from four suspects, including three ladies, in Lakpass Toll Plaza Quetta. 4 kilogram hashish from the accused near Hayat Abad Peshawar, 2 kilogram heroin from the accused near Chamkani GT Road Peshawar, and Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza GT Road 2 kilograms of hashish from the accused near Road Attock, 500 grams of opium and 1 kg of hashish from a woman near No. 26 Chungi, and 630 grams of ice from Zero line torkham were recovered.
ANF teams apprehended all the accused and recovered the drugs whereas the cases were also registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the arrested accused.
