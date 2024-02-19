ANF Busts Drug Dealer Group; Arrest Eight Accused
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a successful operation managed to bust a drug dealer group and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that the operations were carried out simultaneously in three major cities of the country and the gang members were rounded up.
The gang members were involved in selling CBD oil-laced vapes through online platforms, he added.
Eight people were arrested targeting the inter-provincial drug dealer group involved in the distribution of vapes. During the operation, vapes filled with hashish oil, CBD oil, THC oil, and cigarette rolls made from hemp plant were recovered. Apart from this, marijuana oil, opium and other illegal materials including marijuana were also seized.
The accused were involved in illegal activities under the guise of selling natural products and medicines. E-commerce platforms were being used to supply drugs, the spokesman informed.
The accused used to import prohibited items from foreign countries through cargo companies. ANF strives to enforce government regulations and standard operating procedures for online businesses, he said.
The spokesman urged the parents to discourage teen vape use. He also asked the citizens to keep a close eye on their children's use of online shopping platforms and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies immediately.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four persons killed, nine injured due to rains5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six kite flyers, sellers with 1000 kites5 minutes ago
-
Third Markhor hunted in Chitral under Trophy Hunting programme15 minutes ago
-
APHC warns of regional implications against delay in Kashmir solution15 minutes ago
-
Renowned actor Agha Talish remembered on 25th death anniversary25 minutes ago
-
WASA on high alert to cope with flooding, rain emergency declared: MD45 minutes ago
-
500 liter adulterated oil wasted45 minutes ago
-
Two persons killed, two injured due to rains45 minutes ago
-
Wani seeks independent probe into mass rape incidents in occupied Kashmir45 minutes ago
-
Two-day trials of PM Youth Talent Hunt Judo being organized at RWU45 minutes ago
-
Heavy downpour disrupts power supply from 306 feeders in KP; PESCO deploys field staff55 minutes ago
-
PHC extends protective bails of Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai1 hour ago