ANF Busts Drug Dealer Group; Arrest Eight Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a successful operation managed to bust a drug dealer group and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that the operations were carried out simultaneously in three major cities of the country and the gang members were rounded up.

The gang members were involved in selling CBD oil-laced vapes through online platforms, he added.

Eight people were arrested targeting the inter-provincial drug dealer group involved in the distribution of vapes. During the operation, vapes filled with hashish oil, CBD oil, THC oil, and cigarette rolls made from hemp plant were recovered. Apart from this, marijuana oil, opium and other illegal materials including marijuana were also seized.

The accused were involved in illegal activities under the guise of selling natural products and medicines. E-commerce platforms were being used to supply drugs, the spokesman informed.

The accused used to import prohibited items from foreign countries through cargo companies. ANF strives to enforce government regulations and standard operating procedures for online businesses, he said.

The spokesman urged the parents to discourage teen vape use. He also asked the citizens to keep a close eye on their children's use of online shopping platforms and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies immediately.

