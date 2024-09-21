Open Menu

ANF Busts Gang Supplying Drugs To Students Using Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ANF busts gang supplying drugs to students using social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation managed to bust a major drug-trafficking network supplying drugs to students of educational institutions, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that the gang working in South Punjab was targeting the students through social media and E-Commerce platforms.

The network, being run by two brothers, was involved in the large-scale trafficking of party drugs to the students.

An ANF team acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and managed to arrest the accused besides recovering over 1500 intoxicated tablets, 1.5 kg methamphetamine (ice) and 2 kg hashish.

The drug traffickers using social media and E-Commerce platforms were selling drugs to the students, making it easy to reach the youth and get them addicted.

Through these online networks, the accused promoted and facilitated the sale of drugs and used digital platforms to avoid action.

The accused were also organizing RAVE parties at various homes and hotels in Multan, especially targeting hostel students.

The spokesman said that ANF is committed to curb the growing trend of drug abuse particularly in educational institutions and making all-out efforts to save the youth and the society from dire consequences of drugs.

The crackdown is part of the ANF's ongoing campaign against drug-trafficking gangs involved in the sale of illegal drugs in educational institutions.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Drugs Social Media Sale From

Recent Stories

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

18 minutes ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 hour ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 hour ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

6 hours ago
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

14 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

14 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

14 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

16 hours ago
 PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s ..

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

18 hours ago
 HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan