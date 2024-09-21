ANF busts gang supplying drugs to students using social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation managed to bust a major drug-trafficking network supplying drugs to students of educational institutions, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that the gang working in South Punjab was targeting the students through social media and E-Commerce platforms.

The network, being run by two brothers, was involved in the large-scale trafficking of party drugs to the students.

An ANF team acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and managed to arrest the accused besides recovering over 1500 intoxicated tablets, 1.5 kg methamphetamine (ice) and 2 kg hashish.

The drug traffickers using social media and E-Commerce platforms were selling drugs to the students, making it easy to reach the youth and get them addicted.

Through these online networks, the accused promoted and facilitated the sale of drugs and used digital platforms to avoid action.

The accused were also organizing RAVE parties at various homes and hotels in Multan, especially targeting hostel students.

The spokesman said that ANF is committed to curb the growing trend of drug abuse particularly in educational institutions and making all-out efforts to save the youth and the society from dire consequences of drugs.

The crackdown is part of the ANF's ongoing campaign against drug-trafficking gangs involved in the sale of illegal drugs in educational institutions.