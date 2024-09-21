ANF Busts Gang Supplying Drugs To Students Using Social Media
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation managed to bust a major drug-trafficking network supplying drugs to students of educational institutions, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that the gang working in South Punjab was targeting the students through social media and E-Commerce platforms.
The network, being run by two brothers, was involved in the large-scale trafficking of party drugs to the students.
An ANF team acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and managed to arrest the accused besides recovering over 1500 intoxicated tablets, 1.5 kg methamphetamine (ice) and 2 kg hashish.
The drug traffickers using social media and E-Commerce platforms were selling drugs to the students, making it easy to reach the youth and get them addicted.
Through these online networks, the accused promoted and facilitated the sale of drugs and used digital platforms to avoid action.
The accused were also organizing RAVE parties at various homes and hotels in Multan, especially targeting hostel students.
The spokesman said that ANF is committed to curb the growing trend of drug abuse particularly in educational institutions and making all-out efforts to save the youth and the society from dire consequences of drugs.
The crackdown is part of the ANF's ongoing campaign against drug-trafficking gangs involved in the sale of illegal drugs in educational institutions.
Recent Stories
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA seals 108 under construction buildings on violation of anti-dengue SOPs28 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's envoy in Madrid presents credential to President Macron31 seconds ago
-
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore18 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar to skip UNGA session amid diplomatic engagements in Pakistan: FO21 minutes ago
-
Man killed after being hit by train1 hour ago
-
'Pakistan's role in maintaining peace is unforgettable'; says Governor Tessori1 hour ago
-
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur1 hour ago
-
Senator Tahira Aurangzeb seeks cross-party collaboration for Pakistan's progress1 hour ago
-
13 criminals held1 hour ago
-
CM Murad suspends DIG, SSP Mirpurkhas2 hours ago
-
70 new dengue cases reported in Punjab2 hours ago
-
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team2 hours ago