ANF busts international "Methamphetamine" smuggling network, recovers over 109 kg of ice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has busted an international drug smuggling network in a major operation and arrested three suspects, including two foreigners.

According to an ANF spokesman, acting on a credible tip-off, the ANF intercepted a vehicle near Saima Jinnah Avenue in Karachi and recovered 11.200 kg of Methamphetamine (Ice) from a vehicle during a search operation.

Acting on the disclosures made by the suspects during the investigation, the ANF investigation team raided a flat located on Saima Jinnah Avenue and seized chemicals used in the manufacture of ice, as well as materials related to various methods of concealing the drugs from the scene.

Further investigation led to the recovery of 86.040 kg of ice from a warehouse located in Shah Latif Colony, Karachi, on the identification of the arrested suspects.

In addition, 12 kg of ice absorbed into clothes was recovered.

A total of 109.24 kg of Methamphetamine, one 9mm pistol with a magazine and 13 bullets were also seized from the suspects.

The value of the recovered drugs in the international market is more than 153.57 million US Dollars. The spokesman informed that in the last few years, the increasing trend of use of methamphetamine (ice) has become a serious threat at the national level, especially among the youth and educational institutions.

He said that awareness seminars are being organized for the youth in higher educational institutions across the country to make the youth, in particular and the public in general, aware of the devastating effects of ice addiction on health and society.

ANF reiterates its commitment to protect future generations from the harmful effects of this dangerous synthetic drug and is fully prepared to continue its professional struggle against drug dealers, he added.