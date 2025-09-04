- Home
- Pakistan
- ANF busts international "Methamphetamine" smuggling network, recovers over 109 kg of ice
ANF Busts International "Methamphetamine" Smuggling Network, Recovers Over 109 Kg Of Ice
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has busted an international drug smuggling network in a major operation and arrested three suspects, including two foreigners.
According to an ANF spokesman, acting on a credible tip-off, the ANF intercepted a vehicle near Saima Jinnah Avenue in Karachi and recovered 11.200 kg of Methamphetamine (Ice) from a vehicle during a search operation.
Acting on the disclosures made by the suspects during the investigation, the ANF investigation team raided a flat located on Saima Jinnah Avenue and seized chemicals used in the manufacture of ice, as well as materials related to various methods of concealing the drugs from the scene.
Further investigation led to the recovery of 86.040 kg of ice from a warehouse located in Shah Latif Colony, Karachi, on the identification of the arrested suspects.
In addition, 12 kg of ice absorbed into clothes was recovered.
A total of 109.24 kg of Methamphetamine, one 9mm pistol with a magazine and 13 bullets were also seized from the suspects.
The value of the recovered drugs in the international market is more than 153.57 million US Dollars. The spokesman informed that in the last few years, the increasing trend of use of methamphetamine (ice) has become a serious threat at the national level, especially among the youth and educational institutions.
He said that awareness seminars are being organized for the youth in higher educational institutions across the country to make the youth, in particular and the public in general, aware of the devastating effects of ice addiction on health and society.
ANF reiterates its commitment to protect future generations from the harmful effects of this dangerous synthetic drug and is fully prepared to continue its professional struggle against drug dealers, he added.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five injured in traffic accidents in Joharabad6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food dept issues notification regarding prices of 'Roti' and flour6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab three dacoits, recover weapons & looted valuables6 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques worth Rs 7.59m distributed among 33 M.Phil and PhD candidates7 minutes ago
-
ANF busts international "Methamphetamine" smuggling network, recovers over 109 kg of ice7 minutes ago
-
Thousands of flood victims provided medical facilities in Punjab7 minutes ago
-
DPO visits security personnel injured in FC line attack16 minutes ago
-
Nutrition camp established in Afghan holding camp Landikotal16 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues landslide alert for Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir16 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes resumption of Etihad Airline flight operation from Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
69 rescued during urban flooding in Gujrat17 minutes ago
-
Open court organized in Mankera: DPO Bhakkar17 minutes ago