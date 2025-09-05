Open Menu

ANF Busts Major Synthetic Drug Gang In Quetta, Seizes 25kg Ice

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ANF busts major synthetic drug gang in Quetta, seizes 25kg Ice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has dismantled a major drug-smuggling gang and seized a significant quantity of synthetic drugs as part of its ongoing nationwide crackdown.

The operation resulted in the arrest of seven suspects and the recovery of 25 kilograms of Methamphetamine (Ice), an ANF spokesperson said on Friday.

Acting on directives from national and military leadership, the ANF targeted a highly organized drug-trafficking network. The gang was led by brothers Haji Rashid and Abdul Bari from Chagai and was involved in the manufacture of Methamphetamine in the Barabcha area of Balochistan, later distributing it across the country.

The ANF team executed a successful raid at Airport Chowk, Western Bypass, Quetta, where they intercepted two vehicles.

During the operation, authorities arrested seven individuals, including the gang leader, his accomplices, and several carriers.

A search of the vehicles led to the discovery of 25 packets of Methamphetamine, each weighing one kilogram.

The suspects, along with the seized drugs and vehicles, have been moved to the ANF Police Station Quetta for further legal proceedings.

The ANF spokesperson said the ANF was dedicated to eradicating synthetic drugs, particularly Methamphetamine, which poses a serious threat to the youth and society. “The Force remains committed to preventing these substances from reaching educational institutions and the broader social fabric of Pakistan,” he added.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

31 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

41 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

42 minutes ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

4 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

4 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

5 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

9 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan