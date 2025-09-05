ANF Busts Major Synthetic Drug Gang In Quetta, Seizes 25kg Ice
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has dismantled a major drug-smuggling gang and seized a significant quantity of synthetic drugs as part of its ongoing nationwide crackdown.
The operation resulted in the arrest of seven suspects and the recovery of 25 kilograms of Methamphetamine (Ice), an ANF spokesperson said on Friday.
Acting on directives from national and military leadership, the ANF targeted a highly organized drug-trafficking network. The gang was led by brothers Haji Rashid and Abdul Bari from Chagai and was involved in the manufacture of Methamphetamine in the Barabcha area of Balochistan, later distributing it across the country.
The ANF team executed a successful raid at Airport Chowk, Western Bypass, Quetta, where they intercepted two vehicles.
During the operation, authorities arrested seven individuals, including the gang leader, his accomplices, and several carriers.
A search of the vehicles led to the discovery of 25 packets of Methamphetamine, each weighing one kilogram.
The suspects, along with the seized drugs and vehicles, have been moved to the ANF Police Station Quetta for further legal proceedings.
The ANF spokesperson said the ANF was dedicated to eradicating synthetic drugs, particularly Methamphetamine, which poses a serious threat to the youth and society. “The Force remains committed to preventing these substances from reaching educational institutions and the broader social fabric of Pakistan,” he added.
