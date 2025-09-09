ANF busts "Methamphetamine" smuggling network, recovers over 113 kg of ice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has busted a drug smuggling network in a major operation and recovered as many as 113 kilograms of Methamphetamine (Ice) from a trailer in Gwadar.

According to an ANF spokesman, acting on a credible tip-off, the ANF intercepted a truck at Cross, Gwadar, after continuously monitoring a drug trafficking organisation operating in Washuk, led by Haji Shabbir Baloch, a resident of Washuk.

The organisation was involved in smuggling drugs from Chagai to Kharan and then transporting them to international markets via the West Makran coastline and Karachi.

Intelligence reports revealed that the network planned to transport a large quantity of ice to Karachi, which was to be hidden in an empty refrigerator truck trailer.

After continuous surveillance in Gwadar, the ANF traced the movement of the truck. The truck was being driven by Muhammad Asif, a resident of Quetta, who was a trusted carrier of the gang.

During a detailed search of the truck, a secret compartment was discovered between the driver’s sleeper berth and the truck’s toolbox. A total of 113 kg of Methamphetamine (Ice) was recovered from this compartment.

The arrested accused, along with the recovered drugs and the seized truck, have been shifted to the ANF Police Station Gwadar for further investigation and legal action.

Efforts are underway to arrest other key members of the network.

Despite limited resources, the ANF has effectively disrupted drug networks through intelligence-led operations and succeeded in tracing their supply chains.

As per the directives of the national and military leadership, the ANF is also continuing its nationwide campaign against Methamphetamine (Ice), to curb its smuggling, which is rapidly spreading nationally and internationally through highways, inter-provincial routes, country networks, borders, air routes, seaports and dry ports.