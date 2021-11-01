ANF busts narcotics cartel

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has busted a narcotics cartel involved in Herion smuggling within Pakistan and other international destinations using route from Peshawar to Abbottabad to Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has busted a narcotics cartel involved in Herion smuggling within Pakistan and other international destinations using route from Peshawar to Abbottabad to Lahore.

ANF shared the news on its official twitter account on Monday.

ANF said the operation was conducted near Moza Bhobatian Raiwind and recovered 22 kg of Heroin.