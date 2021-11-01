UrduPoint.com

ANF Busts Narcotics Cartel

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:49 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has busted a narcotics cartel involved in Herion smuggling within Pakistan and other international destinations using route from Peshawar to Abbottabad to Lahore

ANF shared the news on its official twitter account on Monday.

ANF said the operation was conducted near Moza Bhobatian Raiwind and recovered 22 kg of Heroin.

