Open Menu

ANF Calls For Increased Awareness, Collective Effort To Save Youngsters

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ANF calls for increased awareness, collective effort to save youngsters

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Saturday called upon the entire society to play its role in making the collective efforts successful through intensive mass awareness and prevention measures to save the new generation from becoming drug addicts.

The youth should focus on their studies in universities and colleges, keep an eye on their surroundings and inform ANF force in case of observing any suspicious activity, Director Enforcement ANF Brigadier Rashid said while talking to ptv news channel.

An Anti-narcotics Unit has also been established to help crack down on drug peddlers, he said, adding, there was need for creating awareness among youth against the use of drugs that were now easily accessible to prepubescent children.

Around 66 percent of young population was the wealth of any nation and can play a significant part in the reduction of the menace currently faced by the nation, he added.

He further appealed to the parents, teachers and scholars to keep a strict check on the activities of youngster to ensure a bright, secure and narcotics-free future for them.

Member Provincial Narcotics Control Committee, Akmal Owais Pirzada believed that Pakistan's goal to become a drug-free society can be achieved through creating awareness at the grassroots level against the deadly addiction.

The ANF through advocacy walks and awareness seminars is striving hard to eliminate drugs to achieve the set goal of a "drug-free society" besides vigorously executing its globally assigned tasks with utmost dedication and determination, he said and added that youth was Pakistan's greatest asset, which constituted 66 percent of the population. They are our future and we have to protect them from the harms of drug addiction, he said and added that the ANF was playing a leading role in mass awareness and community participation programmes to educate the people against drug abuse.

"We are constantly putting our efforts at the national and international level," he mentioned.

He stressed that the parents and guardians should be educated about the warning signs and risks associated with drug abuse, enabling them to provide support and guidance to their children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Young Rashid From PTV

Recent Stories

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

15 minutes ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

1 hour ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

1 hour ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

2 hours ago
Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

4 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

4 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

4 hours ago
 PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan