ANF Celebrates Intl Day Against Drug Abuse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:28 PM

ANF celebrates Intl Day against drug abuse

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has celebrated International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking throughout the country with highest enthusiasm by arranging exceptional drug demand reduction and awareness activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has celebrated International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking throughout the country with highest enthusiasm by arranging exceptional drug demand reduction and awareness activities.

The drug demand reduction and awareness activities, including walks games/sports competitions, speech/debate competitions, lectures, seminar and workshops were organized in different parts of country paying especial emphasis on major cities, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi through Regional Directorates of the ANF to make general masses especially youth aware of hazard resulted by drug abuse in connection with the day.

Special Drug Awareness car and bike rallies were also organized on June 24 from Faisal Mosque to F-9 Park, Islamabad and June 25 from T-Chowk to Ayub Park, Rawalpindi.

A drug awareness stage drama "Andhair Nagri" was also arranged by the ANF at auditorium of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), near Rawalpindi cricket Stadium, Murree Road, Rawalpindi in collaboration of RAC to observe the International Day with professional fervor and to engage and attract young generation towards healthy activities.

Similarly, another drug awareness walk was organized from PTC Chowk to F-9 Park, Islamabad and drug awareness stage drama "Band Gali" was also arranged at Auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with PNCA, Islamabad on June 26.

A drug awareness drama "Doraha" was also presented by ANF at Murree Arts Council on Thursday and organized a walk at Mall Road, Murree in which a large number of the citizens and students of different schools and colleges participated.

In addition to these awareness activities, ANF also displayed the banners, steamers, pana-flexes at Airports, Railway Stations, Bus Stands, Roads, Traffic Signals and other important public places.

Furthermore, ANF awareness video messages were also played on LEDs installed at Airports, Railway Stations, important chowks, Bus Stands, Shopping Malls and other prominent places throughout the country.

Awareness material including brochures, pamphlets and leaflets carrying special messages about threats linked with drug abuse was also distributed amongst general public at public places throughout the country. All cellular companies forwarded drug awareness message "Say No To Drug" to all mobile users of Pakistan. Radio, tv and local cable channels of all provinces also played ANF Video Public Service Message.

Fulfilling its commitment to eradicate drugs and establish a "Drug Free Society", the importance of social media is mandatory during the current era, hence ANF also launched drug awareness social media campaign by uploading Video Public Service Awareness Message on facebook, whatsapp, twitter and ANF's Official Website.

