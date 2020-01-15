UrduPoint.com
ANF Challenges Rana Sana Ullah’s Bail Before SC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

ANF challenges Rana Sana Ullah’s bail before SC

The force asked the top court to set aside the LHC’s decision regarding bail of former Punjab Law Minister in 15 kilogram heroin case.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2020) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) challenged bail of PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah in drugs case before the suspreme court here on Wednesday.

ANF filed the petition against verdict of the Lahore High Court, saying that there were sufficient evidences against the former Punjab law minister for being involved in drugs’ case. The ANF said that he was carrying around 15 kilogram heroin with him when he was arrested from Sukheki in July last year. The force asked the court to set aside the verdict of the Lahore High Court wherein he was allowed bail.

Later, talking to the reporters, ANF DG said that whether any murderer ever admitted in court or in public that he/she killed a person. He said Rana Sanaullah’s case was being heard by the court and he should provide the evidence of his innocence there.

Major General Muhammad Arif Malik said Rana Sanaullah and Minister of State for Narcotics Control Sheharyar Afridi both took oat and therefore, a draw should be held to figure out who is the culprit.

Responding to a journalist who asked the ANF DG that could he swear about the veracity of the case, he said the courts should be closed if things were to be settled that way.

On July 1, 2019, Rana Sanaullah was arrested by the ANF team on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area.

The ANF officials had claimed to have seized 15 kilograms of heroin from Sanaullah’s vehicle while they had also detained PML-N leader’s guard for taking the law into hands.

Later, he was released from Lahore’s Camp Jail after LHC had granted him bail in narcotics case and was set free from the jail.

