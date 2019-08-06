ANF Commander for joint efforts to stop drugs use

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Force Commander Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Brig.Mansoor Ahmed Janjua on Tuesday stressed that all sections of society should play their role in spreading awareness against drug addiction.

A dedicated committee of experts has started to create awareness especially in educational institutions to curb the use of drugs by the youth, he said while speaking at a meeting with the leadership and members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) at the association's office here.

President KATI Danish Khan, Senior Vice President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Chief CPLC Korangi and Malir Zones Zubair Chhaya, Vice President Maheen Salman, former presidents of KATI Rashid Siddiqui, Masood Naqi, Zahid Saeed, Tariq Malik and Head of KATI's standing committee on law and order Nadeem Khan welcomed him.

Brig. Mansoor Janjua, responding the industrialists queries, said the force was well aware about the importance of time and a smooth process for trade handlings. A well deliberated strategy would be defined soon in the consultation with business community and the other stakeholders.

He said every citizen should play active part in the fight against rising drug abuse trends in society or educational institutions.

ANF Commander also briefed the gathering about the free treatment and rehabilitation facilities which were being provided to the drug addicts at ANF Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers in Karachi and Sukkur.

President KATI Danish Khan lauded the efforts of ANF to eliminate use of drugs.

He acknowledged that free rehabilitation centers of the force were providing best facilities to the drug patients.

He said the check on exports goods was much needed. However, sometimes it caused delays in shipment of cargo.

He suggested framing a strategy to avoid such issues. "In perspective of ease of doing business we have to work on all aspects of trade to make the process smother and efficient," he asserted.

Zubair Chhaya Said that fortunately ANF and CPLC were collaborating very closely and this bond would be more effective to root out drug abuse from the society.