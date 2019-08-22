UrduPoint.com
ANF Commanders Conference Held At ANF Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:26 PM

ANF Commanders conference held at ANF Headquarters

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Commanders Conference was held here on Thursday at ANF Headquarters under the chairmanship of Director General, ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik

The conference was attended by Commanders of all Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers of ANF.

In the opening remarks, the DG ANF appreciated performance of ANF especially focused campaign against drug sellers affecting the youth and students in educational institutions.

The DG also highlighted the magnitude and importance of the operations and the emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs, underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures.

He directed the officers to accelerate the ongoing countrywide counter narcotics operations, with a continued special focus on apprehension of elements involved in drug smuggling to the students of academic institutions and hostels.

The DG reviewed the progress of counter narcotics operations and stressed on proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking and apprehension of drug supply sources. He praised the anti drug related campaign and arrangements at all airports and Haji Camps during the Hajj operation 2019.

He also appreciated the Drug Demand Reduction Activities conducted on International Day Against Drug Abuse and reiterated that ANF should operate under zero tolerance policy against drug traffickers targeting/engaging of youth and educational institutions.

Moreover, the matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were widely discussed, while futuristic goals were also set-forth, paying special concentration on new initiatives and capacity building plans during the conference.

