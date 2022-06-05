UrduPoint.com

ANF Commanders Directed To Accelerate Ongoing Countrywide Counter Narcotics Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Commanders have been directed to accelerate the ongoing countrywide counter narcotics operations, with a continued special focus on apprehension of elements involved in supplying drugs to the students of academic institutions.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, Director General (DG) ANF Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo, HI (M) while chairing 30th Force Commanders Conference held here the other day at ANF Headquarters also directed the commanders to take measures for apprehension of absconders and proclaimed offenders.

The DG reviewed the progress of counter narcotics operations besides stressing proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking and apprehension of drug supply sources.

In addition, he issued special instructions that the pilgrims should be checked properly without humiliating their self-esteem at all airports during upcoming Hajj Operation.

The conference was attended by all Commanders from Regional Directorates and senior staff officers of ANF HQ.

In the opening remarks, Narejo appreciated performance of the Force, especially for its focused campaign against drug sellers affecting the youth and students in educational institutions.

The DG also highlighted the magnitude and importance of the operations. He said that the emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs were a grave threat requiring special measures.

The meeting reviewed all preparations for the 26th June i.e world day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Moreover, matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were widely discussed, while futuristic goals were also set forth, paying special attention to new initiatives and capacity building plans.

