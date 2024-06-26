ANF Commemorates International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan (ANFP) on Wednesday observed the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a day of profound importance dedicated to raising awareness and strengthening our resolve against drug abuse and illegal drug trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan (ANFP) on Wednesday observed the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a day of profound importance dedicated to raising awareness and strengthening our resolve against drug abuse and illegal drug trade.

This significant day calls for global solidarity in addressing the challenges of drug addiction and trafficking, striving towards a drug-free society.

The day began with a Wreath Laying Ceremony & heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), who sacrificed their lives in the fight against drug trafficking. Their courage and dedication continue to inspire us in our relentless pursuit of a society free from the dangers of drugs. DG ANF Major General, Abdul Moeed (HI M) was present at the ceremony along with families of Shuhada.

During later half of the day a cycle rally and anti-drug awareness walk, were also organized which underscored the collective determination of the community, media representatives, diplomats, DLO's of various countries to combat drug abuse and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. Participants carried banners and posters with messages advocating for a drug-free future, spreading awareness among the public. The event was organized at the F-9 Park, Islamabad.

Director General Anti-Narcotics Force, Major General, Abdul Moeed (HI)M emphasized the critical role of the ANF in combating drug abuse and trafficking.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of the ANF martyrs and highlighted the ongoing efforts to create a safer and healthier nation.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Captain(R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control. Mr. Jeremy Milsom, the Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). UNODC Goodwill Ambassador, Shahzad Roy shared his insights regarding today's event and highlighted the significance of raising awareness among youth and communities about the dangers of drug abuse.

Throughout the day, various activities were carried out across the country these includes; Awareness Walk in Peshawar, Martial Arts Competition in Quetta, sports activity and Awareness walk in Punjab, and another Awareness walk/ Marathon in Karachi. These activities were organized by ANF to mark the International day against drug abuse and Illicit Trafficking on national level. The activities aimed to educate the masses about the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of preventive measures.

ANF reaffirmed its commitment to fighting drug abuse and trafficking and urged all the participants to continue joint efforts to create a safer, healthier world for future generations.