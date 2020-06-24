UrduPoint.com
ANF Committed To Achieve 'drug Free Society': DG ANF

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan, Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik Wednesday said that anti-drugs efforts were underway at all fronts for eliminating narcotics from the society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan, Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik Wednesday said that anti-drugs efforts were underway at all fronts for eliminating narcotics from the society.

He was addressing at prize distribution ceremony of posters competition after inaugurating the exhibition at ANF Headquarters held in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council in connection with International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here.

The DG said that ANF Force was not only curbing the drug abuse but also creating awareness among the people. He said that people should participate in anti-drugs campaign as national obligation.

Director ANF, Muhammad Riaz Soomro said that the competition was arranged with title of 'Nashey se Inkar - Zindgi se Pyar' in which 200 students from different universities and colleges participated and painted their ideas on canvas against drug addiction.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that it was the best practice to create awareness among younger generation. He said that it was a noble cause in which every Pakistani must participate.

Noor ul Huda from Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) secured first, Sadaf Akram from NCA got second, Zain ul Abideen from Peace College Mansehara bagged third and Muhammad Talal from NCA obtained fourth prize.

